Ashes: Mitchell Starc takes another four-fer in Oval Test

Written by Parth Dhall July 30, 2023 | 06:12 pm 2 min read

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc continues to enjoy his purple patch in Test cricket. Despite being expensive, the left-arm seamer took four wickets as England got bundled out for 395 on Day 4 of the 5th Ashes Test at the Kennington Oval. Starc, who took a four-fer in the first innings as well, is now the highest wicket-taker of the ongoing series.

Starc takes four wickets

England started their second innings on Day 3. They wiped out Australia's 12-run lead (295) in no time as Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley added 79 runs. Joe Root (91) and Jonny Bairstow (78) slammed crucial fifties as England managed 395. It was a tough innings for the Australian bowlers. However, Starc was the star as he finished the day with figures 4/100.

Starc races to 333 Test wickets

Starc, who made his Test debut in 2011, has raced to 333 wickets in the format. He averages 27.60 in Test cricket. The one in the second innings was his 18th four-wicket haul in the format. Notably, Starc has four five-wicket hauls against England in Tests. Starc also owns two match hauls of 10 wickets in the format.

Most wickets in Ashes 2023

Starc is now the leading wicket-taker in Ashes 2023. He has snapped up 23 wickets from four matches at an average of 27.09. Notably, the left-arm seamer was dropped for the series opener. Stuart Broad follows Starc, with 20 wickets.

