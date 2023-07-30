Deodhar Trophy: Sai Sudharsan's half-century powers South Zone to win

Deodhar Trophy: Sai Sudharsan's half-century powers South Zone to win

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 30, 2023 | 05:42 pm 2 min read

Sai Sudharsan slammed 54 off 67 deliveries against East Zone (Photo credit: Twitter/@sais_1509)

South Zone youngster Sai Sudharsan slammed an important fifty-run knock against East Zone in the 2023 Deodhar Trophy. The southpaw scored his fourth List A fifty. His innings helped SZone chase down the target of 230 in 44.2 overs and win by five wickets. Sudharsan's knock of 54 off 67 deliveries was laced with four boundaries and a solitary six. Here's more.

A well-paced knock from Sudharsan

While all eyes were on SZone skipper Mayank Agarwal, Sudharsan also complimented him well after they lost Rohan Kunnummal in the eighth over. Sudharsan and Agarwal amassed 118 runs together, making it a comfortable chase for their team. Both the batters perished around the 29th over mark, one after another. Sudharsan fell prey to Shahbaz Ahmed, as the spinner knocked him over.

Sudharsan averages 62.46 in List A cricket

Playing his 17th List A match, the Tamil Nadu-based youngster has compiled 937 runs at a stellar average of 62.46. Sudharsan's tally includes four fifties and as many hundreds in this format. Sudharsan had a spectacular Vijay Hazare Trophy last year for Tamil Nadu, scoring 610 runs in eight matches at an average of 76.25. Notably, he was the third-highest run-getter in the tournament.

His exploits at the ACC Emerging Asia Cup

Sudharsan was an integral part of the young Indian team that featured in the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023. He returned with 220 runs in five matches with an average of 73.33, whilst scoring a ton against Pakistan. He finished as the fourth-highest run-getter.

How did the match pan out?

EZone batted first and Virat Singh and Subhranshu Senapati stitched a very good partnership but once they were dismissed, they had a middle-order collapse. EZone were reduced to 143/8 but Akash Deep (44) and Mukhtar Hussain added 74 runs to help them reach 229. In reply, Agarwal and Sudharsan did most of the job with some help from Narayan Jagadeesan to cross the line.

