WI vs IND, 2nd ODI: Visitors aim to seal series

Sports

WI vs IND, 2nd ODI: Visitors aim to seal series

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 28, 2023 | 02:21 pm 3 min read

India defeated WI by five wickets in the first ODI (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

After a shambolic defeat in the first ODI, West Indies will try and do everything to make a comeback in the second clash on July 29 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Meanwhile, India will aim to close out the three-match series. The visitors are trying out different strategies as they prepare for the ICC Cricket World Cup later this year. Here is more.

Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details

The pitch at the Kensington Oval is on the slower side and as we saw in the last match, spinners will enjoy bowling here. Batters will get runs only when they get set. 227 reads the average first innings score here in ODIs. Fans can watch the match live on Doordarshan from 7:00pm IST in various languages and live-stream on FanCode and JioCinema.

A look at the head-to-head record

India have the edge in the head-to-head record against West India in ODI cricket. The Indians have won 71 matches, while WI have bagged only 63 victories out of the total 140 ODIs played against each other. Two matches ended in ties and four finished without a result. Their last meeting was the first ODI of this series, which India won by five wickets.

WI's home record against India (ODIs)

WI have a decent record against India at home in ODI cricket. They have hosted India in 43 ODIs and have emerged victorious 20 times. While they have also lost 20 matches, three matches ended inconclusively.

Nothing to lose for WI, India to try different strategies

WI have not qualified for the ICC Cricket World Cup and they have nothing to lose in this series. But given their poor performances on this tour, they will look to give their fans something to cheer for. Therefore they will look for a turnaround. While India were seen experimenting with their batting order, more of that can be expected in coming matches.

Here are the probable XIs

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, and Mukesh Kumar. West Indies Probable XI: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (captain and wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, and Jayden Seales.

Here are the key performers

Shai Hope has clobbered 920 ODI runs against India at an average of 46. He has amassed three centuries and four fifties against them. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is India's highest run-getter against WI in ODIs, smashing 2,261 runs at 66.50 (50s: 11, 100s: 9). Jadeja is India's highest wicket-taker against WI in ODIs (44). Joseph has snapped 23 wickets in nine ODIs in Barbados.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy option 1: Shai Hope, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Shubman Gill, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar, Alzarri Joseph, and Kuldeep Yadav (vice-captain). Fantasy option 2: Shai Hope, Ishan Kishan (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Alzarri Joseph, Kuldeep Yadav, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie, and Shardul Thakur.

Share this timeline