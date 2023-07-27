Kuldeep, Jadeja help India overcome WI in first ODI: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 27, 2023 | 11:14 pm 3 min read

Playing his 175th ODI, Jadeja has raced to 194 wickets at 37.00 (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

India outclassed West Indies in the first ODI at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja shared seven wickets between them to bowl WI out for a paltry 114 in 23 overs. In response, India lost Shubman Gill early on before chasing down the target (118/5). Ishan Kishan, who was promoted to open the innings, shined with the bat.

How did the match pan out?

WI were 51/3 after 10 overs before Jadeja came in and got rewarded with a three-fer. Shai Hope held West Indies's fort from one end but saw the others fall prey to India's left-arm spin. Kuldeep, who bowled just three overs, managed 4/6. Hope scored 43 for WI. In response, Gill's awful tour continued as Kishan was superb as Jadeja (16*) helped India's cause.

Kuldeep claims career-best ODI figures versus West Indies

Kuldeep claimed his maiden four-fer versus WI in ODIs. In 17 matches, he has raced to 30 wickets versus the hosts at an average of 21.83. Meanwhile, in 8 ODI matches in West Indies, he has 15 wickets at just 15.06. Overall, Kuldeep has 138 scalps at 26.73. In 34 away matches (home of opposition), he has claimed 64 scalps at 22.15.

Jadeja completes 50 away ODI scalps

Playing his 175th ODI, Jadeja has raced to 194 wickets at 37.00. He has surpassed the likes of Carl Hooper (193) and Lance Klusener (192). In away matches, Jadeja has 50 scalps at 51.92. Notably, he has 91 wickets in home ODIs and another 59 in neutral venues. In 30 matches versus WI, Jadeja has claimed 44 scalps at 28.68.

Jadeja becomes joint-highest wicket-taker in IND-WI ODIs

Jadeja has now equaled former West Indian pacer Courtney Walsh in terms of wickets in ODIs between the two nations (44), becoming the joint-highest wicket-taker. Notably, he surpassed Anil Kumble (41) and Kapil Dev (43) in terms of ODI scalps for India versus WI.

Do you know?

As per Cricbuzz, Kuldeep (4/6) and Jadeja (3/37) have recorded the first instance of left-arm spinners picking seven (or more) wickets in an ODI game for India.

Joint-3rd-lowest ODI total for WI at home

West Indies's lowest score is 98 versus Pakistan in 2013. As per Cricbuzz, WI managed 7/53 versus spinners. WI's second-lowest score is 108 versus Bangladesh in 2022 (8/85 versus spinners). WI have fallen for 114 on two occasions - versus Pakistan in 2000 (6/42) and 114 vs India in 2023 (7/43). Notably, WI have lost 28 wickets to spin in these four matches.

Contrasting records for India and WI

By bowling out WI in 23 overs, India equaled their tally against Sri Lanka, bowling them out for 109 (23 overs Johannesburg, 2023). It's only behind their records (17.4 versus Bangladesh, Mirpur 2014 (58) and 22.0 vs SL, Thiruvananthapuram 2023 (73). Meanwhile, WI recorded their second-fewest overs to be bowled out in the first innings in ODIs (22.0 overs vs Bangladesh, Chattogram 2011 (61).

WI record their second-lowest total versus India

As per ESPNcricinfo, WI have recorded their second-lowest total versus India (ODIs). WI's lowest total versus India remains 104 in 31.5 overs (Thiruvananthapuram, November 2018). Meanwhile, it's WI's lowest score at home in ODIs versus India (the previous lowest was 121 in Port of Spain).

Kishan slams his fourth ODI fifty

Kishan scored 52 from 46 balls, slamming seven fours and a six. In 15 matches, Kishan now has 562 ODI runs at 43.23. He registered his fourth ODI fifty, besides also owning a double-ton. Versus WI, Kishan has registered 80 runs from two ODIs.

Another failure for Suryakumar Yadav

It was a perfect platform for Suryakumar Yadav after he was promoted to number three. However, he fell for just 19, being trapped LBW by Gudakesh Motie. In 24 ODIs, Suryakumar has poor returns of 452 runs at 23.79. His last five ODI scores read 14, 0, 0, 0, and 19. His last fifty in ODIs came versus WI in February 2022.

