Written by Parth Dhall July 14, 2023 | 02:45 am 3 min read

Jaiswal and Rohit added 229 runs together (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India continued to tire out West Indies's bowlers on Day 2 of the 1st Test at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica. Both openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal completed their centuries, thereby adding a 229-run stand. The hosts, who folded for 150 on Day 1, have used as many as nine bowlers so far. India, who finished on 312/2 at sumps, lead by 162 runs.

How did Day 2 pan out?

India resumed on their overnight score of 80/0. Rohit and Jaiswal batted nearly throughout the first two sessions. The duo took India beyond the 200-run mark in the 69th over. However, the Indian skipper departed just after completing his century. Jaiswal, who also slammed a historic ton continued with his exploits and paired up with Kohli. They returned unbeaten (Jaiswal: 143*, Kohli: 36*).

17th Indian with ton on Test debut

Jaiswal has become the 17th Indian to record a century on Test debut. However, he is only the third Indian to achieve this feat while facing the West Indies. Rohit (177 in 2013) and Prithvi Shaw (134 in 2018) are the others. At 21 years and 196 days, Jaiswal is the fourth-youngest to slam a ton on Test debut for India.

Third Indian opener with Test century on debut

Jaiswal is only the third Indian opener to score a century on Test debut after Shikhar Dhawan (187 v Australia, 2013) and Shaw (134 v West Indies, 2018). Jaiswal is the seventh Indian to have done so away from home. The last Indian with this feat was Suresh Raina, who smashed 120 in Sri Lanka in 2010.

Rohit slams his 10th Test century

Rohit slammed his 10th Test ton, having smashed a 221-ball 103 (10 fours, 2 sixes). He has become the 17th Indian to have slammed 10 or more centuries in the format. Notably, Rohit registered only his second Test ton away from home. His only other away century in the format came in the UK in 2021. He scored a 256-ball 127 at The Oval.

Rohit completes 3,500 Test runs

Earlier in the day, Rohit reached a momentous landmark in Test cricket. He became the 20th Indian batter to accomplish the 3,500-run mark in the longest format. Among active Indian players, only Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane own more Test runs. Meanwhile, Rohit, who averages 45-plus in the format, touched the milestone in 51 Tests.

India's highest opening partnership against WI in Tests

Rohit and Jaiswal stitched India's highest opening partnership against WI in Test cricket. They broke the record of Virender Sehwag and Sanjay Bangar, who had a 201-run opening stand against the Caribbeans in the 2002 Wankhede Test. Notably, these are the only two Indian batting pairs to have registered a 200-plus opening partnership against WI in Tests.

Second-highest partnership for India in WI (Tests)

The 229-run stand between Rohit and Jaiswal is now the second-highest for India in WI (Tests). They displaced former batters VVS Laxman and Ajay Ratra at number two. The duo shared a 217-run partnership in 2002.

Kohli completes 8,500 Test runs

India's batting talisman Kohli has completed 8,500 runs in Test cricket. He entered the game, requiring 21 runs to accomplish the mark. Among active Indian players, no other batter owns more Test runs than Kohli. He is the sixth Indian to accomplish the 8,500-run mark. He has joined legends Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,288), Sunil Gavaskar (10,122), Laxman (8,781), and Sehwag (8,586).

