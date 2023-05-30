Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill becomes the youngest Orange Cap winner

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill becomes the youngest Orange Cap winner

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 30, 2023, 02:47 am 3 min read

Gill becomes the youngest Orange Cap winner in the IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill has shown unreal consistency and growth as a batter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Therefore, he ended up winning the Orange Cap, given for scoring the most runs in a season. He finished with 890 runs in IPL 2023, pipping RCB's Faf du Plessis to lead the runs tally for the season. Here are the stats.

Sixth Indian to win the Orange Cap

Gill becomes the sixth Indian to win the Orange Cap in IPL 2023. He joins the elite list of cricketers to have achieved this feat. Sachin Tendulkar became the first Indian to win the Orange Cap in 2010. Robin Uthappa won the cap in 2014 for KKR followed by Virat Kohli (RCB - 2016), KL Rahul (KXIP- 2020), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK - 2021).

Fourth batter to complete 800-plus runs in an IPL season

Gill surpassed the 800-run mark in IPL 2023 with his third century in IPL 2023. Before this, only three players have crossed this landmark in a single IPL season. Kohli tops the table with 973 runs in 2016. Jos Buttler for RR last season slammed 863 runs. David Warner is also on this list with 848 runs for SRH in 2016.

Gill became the youngest player to win the Orange Cap

Gill won the Orange Cap this season at the age of 23, becoming the youngest to achieve this feat. The GT opener broke the record, which was previously held by Gaikwad (24), who had won the Orange Cap in 2021. He also became the youngest batter to complete 800 runs in an IPL season and the youngest to slam a ton in the playoffs.

Third consecutive final for Gill

The young opener featured in his third consecutive IPL final against CSK on May 29. Before this, he played a crucial knock of 45* against RR in the last season's final and guided GT to the trophy. Before that in IPL 2021, he slammed a crucial 43-ball 51 against CSK, while representing KKR. Although they didn't win, he gave his best.

A look at his exceptional numbers in IPL 2023

Gill amassed 890 runs in 17 matches this season at an impressive average of 59.33. He has tonked three centuries alongside four fifties and owns a strike rate of 157.80. Only Kohli (2016) and Buttler (2022) have slammed four tons in a single IPL season. Overall, he has raced to 2,790 runs in the competition in 91 matches at 37.70 (50s: 18, 100s: 3).

His numbers at the Narendra Modi Stadium

Gill enjoys playing at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and has slammed over 572 runs in IPL 2023 here at an average of 71.50. He has smashed three fifties and two tons at this venue. Kohli, who scored 597 runs at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2016 is the only other batter with over 550 runs at a venue in a single season.