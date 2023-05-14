Sports

IPL 2023, GT vs SRH: Decoding the key player battles

IPL 2023, GT vs SRH: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 14, 2023, 05:58 pm 2 min read

Rashid Khan has snapped 23 wickets in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Gujarat Titans host the Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH will be desperate for a win as anything less than that will end their current campaign. While GT will hope to get back to winning ways. Therefore, both sets of players will be up for the challenge and their duels will be fascinating. Here's more.

Shubman Gill vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Shubman Gill is in great form but against SRH he will be up against Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the powerplay. Bhuvneshwar has dismissed Gill twice in eight IPL innings, while he scored 35 runs off 42 deliveries. Bhuvneshwar has scalped 59 wickets in the powerplay, the highest by any bowler in IPL. Notably, Gill has a powerplay strike rate of 124.09 (26 dismissals).

David Miller vs Mayank Markande

David Miller will be key for the defending champions in this game as he will look to accelerate in the middle and death overs. However, he will have to negate Mayank Markande in this phase. In 52 IPL innings against leg-spinners, Miller has struck at 132.92, while getting dismissed 12 times. Markande has snapped 12 wickets this season in nine matches (ER: 7.80).

Rahul Tripathi vs Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami will favor this positive matchup against Rahul Tripathi. The veteran pacer has dismissed Tripathi thrice in eight IPL meetings. He has only managed to score 34 runs off 29 deliveries. Tripathi has struggled this season, scoring 257 in 12 matches. On the other hand, Shami has scalped 19 wickets this season. Out of which 12 wickets have come in the powerplay.

Aiden Markram vs Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has scalped 23 wickets this season and will look to play a role against SRH. Meanwhile, Aiden Markram has struggled this season with only 207 runs in 10 matches. Markram slams leg-spinners at a strike rate of 150.34 but has fallen to them five times in 18 IPL innings. He was dismissed by Rashid once in four T20 meetings (SR: 93.33).

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

The last league phase game at the Narendra Modi Stadium will take place on May 15. The pitch here has assisted the batters, but pacers with the new ball can also wreak havoc. 9.35 reads the average run rate batting first here this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm IST.