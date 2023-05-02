Sports

IPL 2023, GT vs DC: Pitch report (Narendra Modi Stadium)

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 02, 2023, 11:38 am 2 min read

GT won their last match against KKR (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans will return home to host Delhi Capitals in match number 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. GT will look to continue the winning momentum and strengthen their position at the summit. Whereas, DC are in search of their third win of the season. The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the clash on May 2. Here's more.

How will the pitch behave?

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is generally balanced and assists both the batters and the bowlers. However, spinners will get more purchase from the surface. GT have won two of their four home games this season. Chasing teams have won three out of the four matches played here this season. GT compiled 207/6 against MI in the last match and defended successfully.

A look at the stadium stats

The venue has hosted 23 IPL matches, and 13 of them have been won by teams chasing (excluding Super Over wins). So the toss-winning captain will look to chase here as dew can also be a factor. 8.26 reads the average run rate for teams batting first here in the IPL. GT won their last match here against MI, after losing the previous two.

More numbers regarding the venue

Shubman Gill has slammed 426 runs at this venue in eight appearances at an impressive average of 71 (SR: 148.43). Hardik Pandya has scored 199 runs here in 11 T20 appearances. He has scalped 12 wickets with an economy of only 6.35. Rashid Khan has picked 10 wickets in five matches. Axar Patel has scalped eight wickets in seven T20 appearances (Economy: 7.36).

Story of these two in IPL 2023

GT have won six out of eight matches this season. They have now won three on the bounce and can make it four in a row. Four of the wins have come chasing, while they defended the target twice. Meanwhile, DC have lost six out of eight matches. Their two wins have come against SRH and KKR. Batting is the primary concern for them.

Here are the probable playing XIs

GT (Probable XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (captain), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, and Joshua Little. DC (Probable XI): David Warner (captain), Philip Salt (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, and Mukesh Kumar.