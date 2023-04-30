Sports

IPL 2023, CSK vs PBKS: Pitch report (MA Chidambaram Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 30, 2023, 01:34 pm 2 min read

Dhoni, Jadeja have done well here (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings will meet Punjab Kings in Match 41 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host this duel on April 29 (3:30pm IST). Both teams have played eight games so far with PBKS winning four and CSK prevailing five times. Both sides lost their respective last games. Here we look at the pitch report.

How does the track behave here?

Another run feast might be on offer as the track here has been conducive for run scoring. Spinners, however, can inflict some damage in the middle overs. Teams batting first have won two of three games here in IPL 2023. As this is a day game, the dew factor would not come into play. Anything around 165-170 would be a competitive score.

A look at the stadium stats

In 70 IPL matches played here, 41 have been won by the team batting first (excluding Super Over games). 8.16 reads the average run rate of teams batting first here. CSK boast the highest team total here - 246/5 versus RR in IPL 2010. Royal Challengers Bangalore hold the lowest team total here - 70/10 versus CSK in IPL 2019.

CSK's record here at this venue

As per ESPNcricinfo, CSK have won 42 games out of 59 in Chennai. One match was tied as CSK have faced 16 defeats. Only MI (45 at Wankhede Stadium) and KKR (46 at Eden Gardens) have more wins at a venue. CSK have defeated PBKS four times in six meetings at this venue. Overall, the Mohali-based team has three wins in eight games here.

Here are the key performers

MS Dhoni has accumulated 1,407 runs at a strike rate of 144.75 across 50 IPL innings in Chennai. In 37 IPL outings here, Ravindra Jadeja has scored 306 runs at 18 besides scalping 24 wickets at an economy of 6.92. PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan has amassed 271 runs in nine games here at an impressive average of 38.71.

A look at the probable playing XIs

CSK (Probable XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain & wicket-keeper), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh. PBKS (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. Impact players: Ambati Rayudu (CSK) and Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS).

