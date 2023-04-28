Sports

IPL 2023, DC vs SRH: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 28, 2023, 06:00 pm 2 min read

SRH are in ninth position in the IPL 2023 standings (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will cross swords in a battle of the bottom dwellers in match number 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The fixture will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 29 (7:30pm). Both teams are at the bottom of the points table and are searching for their third win of the season. Here's more.

A look at the H2H record

DC and SRH have featured in 22 IPL clashes and there is absolutely nothing to separate the two teams. Both sides have registered 11 wins. The last meeting was the last fixture this season when DC defeated SRH in Hyderabad by seven runs. DC could only manage 144/9 and restricted SRH to only 137/6. Axar Patel finished with 2/21 along with a 34-run knock.

A look at the stadium stats

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley stadium is low and slow and will assist the spinners. However, batting will get easier as the match goes on. 8.34 reads the average run rate for teams batting first here in the IPL. 44 out of 81 matches have ended in the chasing team's favor. DC have won 31 out of 73 matches here (excluding super-over results).

Warner set to complete this T20 milestone

David Warner needs 15 runs to complete 11,500 runs in T20 cricket. He currently tallies 11,485 runs in 349 matches at an average of 37.77. He will be the fifth batter to reach the milestone, first among Aussies. Only Chris Gayle (14,562), Shoaib Malik (12,528), Kieron Pollard (12,175) and Virat Kohli (11,659) are ahead of him. He has amassed 6,187 runs in the IPL.

Markram is set to complete 3,000 T20 runs

SRH skipper Aiden Markram needs 19 runs to complete 3,000 runs in the shortest format of the game. He has amassed 2,981 runs in 116 T20s at an average of 34.26. His strike rate of 133.79 is also impressive. Markram has had a slow start to IPL 2023 season, having scored 124 runs at 24.80. His only fifty came against KKR.

Here are the approaching milestones

Anrich Nortje is one wicket away to complete 50 wickets in the IPL. Axar (46) is four wickets away from 50 scalps for DC. Mayank Agarwal (2,491) is nine runs away from getting to 2,500 runs in the IPL. Manish Pandey needs 47 runs to surpass Faf du Plessis's (3,825) IPL runs tally. Heinrich Klaasen (2,975) needs 25 runs to complete 3,000 T20 runs.