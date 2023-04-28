Sports

IPL 2023: DC, SRH aim to secure their third win

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 28, 2023

DC won the reverse fixture against SRH by seven runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals will look to continue the winning run when they will welcome the Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. This will be a rematch of the previous fixture where DC won the clash by seven runs. DC have won two matches in a row, whereas SRH have lost three on the bounce. Here's the preview.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

The iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the clash on April 29. DC have won one out of three matches here this season. The pitch will assist the spinners and batters will score runs once they are set. The toss-winning skipper will look to chase due to dew. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm).

A look at the H2h record

DC and SRH have featured in 22 IPL clashes and there is absolutely nothing to separate the two teams. Both sides have registered 11 wins. The last meeting was the last fixture this season when DC defeated SRH in Hyderabad by seven runs. DC could only manage 144/9 and restricted SRH to only 137/6. Axar Patel finished with 2/21 along with a 34-run knock.

Both teams desperate to lift their spirits with a win

DC were off to a torrid start as they lost the first five matches and were looking for answers. They registered their first win against KKR in their sixth match and have now registered two wins in a row. Meanwhile, SRH started with two defeats and then fought back with two wins. They are coming to this game, having lost three on the bounce.

A look at the key performers

David Warner has smashed 306 runs in seven matches at 43.71. Mayank Markande is SRH's highest wicket-taker this season with eight scalps in five matches. Axar with 182 runs and seven wickets from seven matches has been crucial for DC. Mayank Agarwal (164), Harry Brook (163), and Rahul Tripathi (160) will look to score more runs for SRH. Kuldeep Yadav has scalped seven wickets.

Here are the probable playing XIs

DC probable XI: David Warner (Captain), Phil Salt (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Mukesh Kumar. SRH probable XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (Captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Abdul Samad, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan and Umran Malik.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy option 1: David Warner (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Markande (vc) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Fantasy option 2: David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Anrich Nortje (vc), Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Markande and T. Natarajan.