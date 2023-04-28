Sports

IPL 2023, KKR vs GT: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 28, 2023, 04:30 pm 2 min read

Rashid Khan claimed a hat-trick versus KKR earlier this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with Gujarat Titans. One of GT's only two defeats this season have come against KKR and they would be determined to settle the scores. Meanwhile, the Knight Riders now need a series of wins, having lost five of their first eight games. Here are the anticipated player battles.

Shubman Gill vs Umesh Yadav

Shubman Gill plays the new ball pretty well and will have to tackle Umesh Yadav early on. Both players have met each other thrice, and Gill has scored 14 runs from eight balls without getting dismissed. Known for his ability to swing the ball, Umesh is yet to take a powerplay wicket this season. Gill's strike rate in this phase this season reads 148.80.

Hardik Pandya vs Sunil Narine

Hardik Pandya is the glue that binds GT's middle order. He will operate in the middle overs and will have to negotiate with Sunil Narine. In six IPL meetings, Hardik has smoked 56 runs at a strike rate of 151.35 against Narine. The KKR spinner has failed to dismiss him even once. In the middle overs (IPL), Narine has scalped 75 wickets at 28.58.

Jason Roy vs Mohammed Shami

Jason Roy struck fiery fifties in his last two outings and would not mind playing another impactful knock. However, he would be up against the thunderbolts of Mohammed Shami early on. Shami dismissed Roy in the only T20 meeting between the two. Moreover, six of Shami's 10 wickets this season have come in powerplay. This battle would certainly be enticing.

Rinku Singh vs Rashid Khan

Rinku Singh smoked five sixes in the last over as KKR completed a stunning win over GT earlier this season. As he has struggled versus leg-spinners, Rashid Khan can be unleashed against him. Though Rashid has not been able to dismiss the southpaw, Rashid has conceded just 12 runs off 13 balls against him. Rinku's overall IPL strike rate against leg spin reads 97.82.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Kolkata's Eden Gardens, which is renowned for its batting-friendly surface, will host this duel on April 29. One could see a high-scoring game. Spinners will come into the match once the surface wears down. Overall, a competitive battle between bat and ball is expected. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 3:30pm IST onward.