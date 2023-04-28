Sports

SL vs IRE: Ramesh Mendis claims his fourth Test fifer

Sri Lanka defeated Ireland by an innings and 10 runs in the second and final Test, whitewashing the series 2-0. Ramesh Mendis's fifer in the final innings powered the hosts to the stunning win. He claimed 5/64 in 27 overs as the Irish team were folded for 202 in their second outing. This was Mendis's fourth Tests fifer. Here are his stats.

A match-winning spell from Mendis

Mendis could not do much in Ireland's first innings and had to settle for 1/108. The off-spinner unleashed his A-game in the second innings and gave Irish batters a hard time. Key batters like James McCollum (10), Andrew Balbirnie (46), and Curtis Campher (12) were among his five victims. As a result, the hosts sealed the game in the second session of Day 5.

A look at his stats

The series opener saw Mendis completing 50 wickets in just 11 games, now the second-joint fastest by a Lankan bowler. The 27-year-old spinner has now raced to 57 wickets in 12 Test matches at 27.96. The tally includes four five-wicket hauls. Meanwhile, his tally of 11 wickets in the Ireland series is only second to left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya (17).

How did the game pan out?

Ireland posted a mammoth 492 after electing to bat first at the Galle International Stadium. Skipper Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, and Campher starred for them. Prabath Jayasuriya claimed a fifer. In reply, SL declared at 704/3 with Nishan Madushka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, and Angelo Mathews recording tons. The visitors were folded for 202 in their second outing thanks to Mendis's fifer.