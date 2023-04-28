Sports

Hardik Pandya vs Varun Chakravarthy in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 28, 2023, 07:15 pm 2 min read

Varun CV has picked up 13 wickets in eight matches this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans will seek redemption when they will travel to Eden Gardens to face the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. While GT are second in the standings, KKR are languishing in seventh spot. All eyes will be on GT skipper Hardik Pandya and his duel with KKR's star spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Here's more.

Hardik's numbers against Varun

Varun has been in tremendous form this season, having scalped 13 wickets in eight matches in IPL 2023. Hardik did not feature in the previous fixture, so it will be an enticing battle between the two stars. In three IPL meetings, Hardik has scored 21 runs against Varun at a paltry strike rate of 110.52. However, Varun is yet to claim his wicket.

How has Hardik fared against leg-spinners in the IPL?

Hardik fares decently against leg spinners in the IPL. He has slammed 323 runs in 51 innings and bats with a strike rate of 124.23 against these spinners. He has fallen to leg spinners 11 times in the IPL. In 2023, Hardik has fallen prey to leg spinners twice in seven matches. He was dismissed by RR's Yuzvendra Chahal and MI's Piyush Chawla.

How do they fare in the middle overs (7-16)?

Hardik can play the anchor role or even up the ante in the middle overs according to the situation. He has amassed 954 runs in 73 IPL innings in the middle overs (7-16) at an average of 31.80 (SR: 125.69). He has fallen 30 times in this period. Varun has done wonders in this phase, scalping 41 wickets in 50 innings (economy: 7.03).

Their overall IPL numbers

Hardik has raced to 2,091 runs in 113 IPL matches at 29.45. He owns an impressive strike rate of 145.31. He also has 52 IPL scalps. This season, he has scored 128 runs and scalped two wickets. Varun has tallied 55 wickets in 50 matches with an economy of 7.36. He is KKR's highest wicket-taker this season with 13 scalps in eight matches.

