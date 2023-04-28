Sports

IPL 2023, PBKS vs LSG: Shikhar Dhawan opts to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 28, 2023, 07:03 pm 2 min read

Punjab Kings will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (Source: Twitter/@PunjabKingsIPL)

Punjab Kings will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in the 38th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams have had a similar run in the first half of the season, having won four of their seven games. Shikhar Dhawan's absence has largely hurt PBKS in recent games. Meanwhile, the news from the stadium is that Dhawan will field first.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium will host this contest on Friday (April 28). The bowlers are expected to get some movement with the new ball. Slower deliveries will be effective on this surface and spinners could play a crucial role. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm).

A look at the head-to-head record

As LSG made their IPL debut only last season, the two sides have only met twice so far. While KL Rahul's men defeated PBKS by 20 runs last season, the Mohali-based side claimed a two-wicket win when these two sides met earlier this season. Sikandar Raza's 57 helped PBKS chase down 160 with three balls to spare.

Dhawan is back for PBKS

Dhawan was seen doing some fielding drills and he is back for PBKS. He had missed the last three matches because of a shoulder issue. Dhawan has scored over 200 runs in IPL 2023.

Playing XI of the two sides

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur. Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.