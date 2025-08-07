Leak reveals GPT-5's features and variants hours before official launch

GitHub has inadvertently announced the latest range of OpenAI 's GPT-5 models. The now-deleted blog post highlighted that the upcoming AI model will be available in four different variants and promises "major improvements in reasoning, code quality, and user experience." The post was quickly removed but not before Reddit users managed to capture an archived version detailing the capabilities of these new models.

Enhanced capabilities Major improvements in coding tasks The archived blog post from GitHub also revealed that the new GPT-5 models will have "enhanced agentic capabilities" and be able to tackle "complex coding tasks with minimal prompting." This indicates a significant leap in the AI's ability to understand and execute intricate programming assignments, making it an even more valuable tool for developers and tech enthusiasts alike.

Model variants Four different models under the new range The GitHub blog post detailed the four different models that will be part of the new GPT-5 range. They are: 1. gpt-5: Aimed at logic and multi-step tasks. 2. gpt-5-mini: A lighter version for cost-sensitive applications. 3. gpt-5-nano: Speed-focused and ideal for low-latency applications. 4. gpt-5-chat: For advanced, natural, multimodal, and context-aware conversations in enterprise applications.