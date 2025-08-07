NASA astronaut retires after returning from extended space stay
NASA astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore has announced his retirement after a distinguished 25-year career with the American space agency. The announcement comes just months after he and fellow astronaut Sunita Williams returned from an extended test mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The duo was initially scheduled for an eight-day mission but ended up spending over nine months in space due to technical issues with their spacecraft.
Wilmore, a decorated US Navy captain and test pilot, has flown four different spacecraft during his tenure with NASA. He has spent a total of 464 days in space. His last mission was the first crewed test flight of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft with Williams in June 2024. The mission was extended due to technical issues like thruster failures and gas leaks on their spacecraft.
Wilmore retired at the age of 62, nearly two decades older than the average astronaut. He was selected by NASA to become an astronaut in 2000. In his farewell remarks, he expressed an "insatiable curiosity" that drove him into space while keeping a tether to his home planet. "Even as I ventured beyond Earth's limits, I remained attuned to the beauty and significance of the world below," he said.
Steve Koerner, acting director of NASA's Johnson Space Center, lauded Wilmore for his unwavering commitment to space exploration. He said, "His lasting legacy of fortitude will continue to impact and inspire the Johnson workforce, future explorers, and the nation for generations." Even after retirement, astronauts like Wilmore often participate in studies to monitor their physical and mental health for long-term effects of space travel on their bodies.