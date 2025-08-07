Smriti Irani opens up about hurdles 'Kyunki Saas...' faced

Smriti Irani , who played Tulsi in the original Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi , has returned to the small screen with its reboot. The show was a huge success when it first aired from 2000 to 2008. Speaking to Times Now, Irani called it a "retelling" and not a "reinvention." She also opened up about how her show was pushed to a late-night slot.

Show's challenges 'Kyunki...' was aired at an odd hour Irani recalled how the original show was aired at an odd hour because of skepticism. "That story was aired at a very odd hour because a female producer was passionately backing it," she said. "Star Plus had a major show lined up for the 9:00pm prime time slot. There was a massive gap between the prime-time show and ours."

Show's legacy 'History doesn't repeat itself, but...' Despite the initial hurdles, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi went on to create history in Indian television. Irani gushed about the reboot's success, matching the original, "Our show created history. People often say history doesn't repeat itself, but I guess we proved that wrong." "If someone claims there's a show currently airing that could be recreated or relived 25 years from now I don't believe that's possible."