IPL 2023, DC vs SRH: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 28, 2023, 06:30 pm 2 min read

Agarwal smashed a 39-ball 49 against DC in the last match (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

After losing their last three matches, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to end their drought against the Delhi Capitals when they will travel to the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Both teams need their star players to step up and it will be exciting to see them battle it out for the third win.

David Warner vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

David Warner has been the primary run-scorer for DC this season, having scored 306 runs in seven matches. Therefore, removing him early will be Bhuvneshwar Kumar's primary task. In four IPL meetings, Warner has scored 18 runs against Bhuvneshwar at a strike rate of only 66.66, without getting dismissed. Bhuvneshwar has scalped 58 powerplay wickets, the most by a bowler in the IPL.

Mitchell Marsh vs Mayank Markande

Mayank Markande is SRH's highest wicket-taker this season with eight wickets in five matches. He has given them crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs. He will be tasked to dismiss DC's Mitchell Marsh. Marsh, who is primarily a pace hitter, struggles against leg spinners. In 70 T20 innings, he has amassed 433 runs against them, while getting dismissed 18 times (SR: 110.74).

Aiden Markram vs Axar Patel

Aiden Markram has had a slow start to the season but in Delhi's slow wicket, his expertise of playing spin will be important. On the other hand, Axar Patel will be keen to outfox him. The duo faced each in the reverse fixture and Axar cleaned him up on his first delivery. Overall, Markram strikes at 145.83 against left-arm spinners in the IPL.

Mayank Agarwal vs Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje is DC's primary pacer and they expect him to scalp a few wickets with the new ball. But SRH will have Mayank Agarwal upfront, who has a positive matchup against the pacer. Agarwal has slammed 27 runs in two IPL meetings against Nortje, without getting dismissed. He has smashed six fours at a strike rate of 142.10 against the South African speedster.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the clash on April 29. DC have won one out of three matches here this season. The pitch will assist the spinners, while batters will score runs once they are set. The toss-winning skipper will look to chase due to dew. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm).