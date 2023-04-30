Sports

Karim Benzema becomes fourth-highest scorer in La Liga history: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 30, 2023, 02:05 am 1 min read

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema scored a sensational hat-trick (Photo credit: Twitter/@realmadriden)

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema scored a sensational hat-trick in his side's 4-2 win over Almeria on matchday 32 of the La Liga 2022-23 season. With this feat, Benzema has now raced to 236 La Liga goals, becoming the fourth-highest scorer in the history of the competition. He surpassed Hugo Sanchez's tally of 234 goals. Here we present the key stats.

Benzema is now the fourth-highest scorer in La Liga

Lionel Messi tops the chart in La Liga with 474 goals for Barcelona (520 appearances). Cristiano Ronaldo managed 311 goals for Real in 292 matches. Telmo Zarra's tally of 251 is the third-best. He achieved the mark with Athletic Club.