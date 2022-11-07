Sports

Champions League round of 16: Real Madrid to face Liverpool

Nov 07, 2022

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw has been announced (Source: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw has been announced for the 2022-23 season. Reigning champions Real Madrid will be up against last season's finalists Liverpool in R16. English champions Manchester City will face RB Leipzig as Totthenham have been drawn against Italian champions AC Milan. Meanwhile, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund have been pitted against one another. Here's more.

Details Key details about the draw

The UCL round of 16 draw was held in Nyon, Switzerland. Teams who won their groups have been drawn against teams who finished second in theirs. Notably, one cannot play a team from its own country or the same group. The round of 16 first legs will take place on February 14-15 and 21-22. The second legs will be held on March 7-8 and 14-15.

UCL Here's a look at R16 draw

RB Leipzig v Manchester City Club Bruges v Benfica Liverpool v Real Madrid AC Milan v Tottenham Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea Inter Milan v FC Porto PSG v Bayern Munich

Teams Which sides were seeded and unseeded?

Seeded teams: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli, FC Porto, Real Madrid, Tottenham. Unseeded teams: AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Club Bruges, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, Leipzig, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain.

Groups A-D What happened in the group stage?

Group A saw Napoli and Liverpool take the top two spots. Both sides finished on 15 points each (W5 L1). Group B saw FC Porto finish on 12 points as Club Brugge claimed second place (11 points). Group C saw Bayern win with a 100% record (18 points). Bayern finished above Inter Milan (10 points). Group D saw Spurs (11) and Frankfurt (10) progress.

Group E-H What happened in the group stage?

In Group E, Chelsea claimed top spot with 13 points. AC Milan finished second with 10 points. Group F saw holders Real top the proceedings with 13 points. RB Leipzig (12 points) finished second. Group G saw Manchester City claim top spot (14 points). Borussia Dortmund finished second (9 points). Group H saw leaders Benfica and second-placed PSG finish on 14 points each.