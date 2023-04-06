Sports

Lionel Messi: Decoding the possible destinations for him next season

Messi has managed 13 goals and 13 assists in Ligue 1 2022-23

Lionel Messi could find a new pasture next season with his Paris Saint-Germain stint coming to an end. Messi, who signed a two-year deal with PSG in the summer of 2021, is yet to accept a new offer present on the table. As per Fabrizio Romano, Messi has plenty of options to ponder and things could get interesting. We decode Messi's next possible destinations.

Why does this story matter?

Romano reported that Messi wants sporting guarantees from PSG if he decides to extend his stay in Paris.

According to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, Messi still needs to be convinced PSG can remain competitive in Europe.

PSH need to reduce the wage list to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations and Messi has been asked to take a pay cut.

Messi's performance at PSG

In the ongoing 2022-23 season, Messi has managed 13 goals and 13 assists in Ligue 1. He clocked four goals and four assists in the UEFA Champions League, besides one goal in the Trophee des Champions. In 2021-22, Messi managed six goals and 14 assists in Ligue 1 and another five goals in the Champions League. Overall, he has 24 goals and 31 assists.

Messi could yet stay at PSG

Messi wants to play in Europe at least until Copa America in 2024. So if there can be an understanding reached with the club, Messi could put pen to paper for a one-year extension. However, it remains to be seen what kind of assurance he gets given PSG failed to go beyond R16 in two successive UCL campaigns.

Messi has an offer from Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal has proposed more than €400m for Messi as per Romano. If Messi seals a move, he could reignite his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Manchester United and joined Al Nassr post the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In 11 matches, Ronaldo has scored 11 goals for Al Nassr. Messi coming to Saudi will grab headlines.

Messi holds interest in the MLS

Messi has had an approach from Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. Although, the club cannot offer the money he will be getting in Saudi or PSG. Messi's former Barcelona team-mate and friend Sergio Busquets is expected to sign for Miami next season. As per Balague, Busquets is not committed to that move yet because he is hoping to be reunited with Messi.

Can Messi return to Barca?

Barcelona are waiting on the FFP to submit a bid for Messi. So far, there is no concrete offer and it remains to be seen how things work out as Barca are under the lens. Barca might need to sell key players to get Messi, who left as the club's highest scorer and his spell yielded four Champions Leagues and 10 La Liga titles.

