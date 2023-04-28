Sports

IPL 2023, PBKS vs LSG: Pitch report (PCA Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 28, 2023, 02:15 pm 2 min read

Shikhar Dhawan has fared well here (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings will cross swords with Lucknow Super Giants in Match 38 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The PCA Stadium in Mohali will host this contest on Friday (April 28). Both teams have had a similar run in the first half of the season, four wins in seven outings. Here we look at the pitch report.

How does the track behave?

A high-scoring contest is on the cards as the track here generally favors the batters. Fast bowlers, however, can generate some swing with the new ball. Three games have been played at this venue in IPL 2023 and two have been won by teams batting first. However, the toss-winning skipper might elect to bowl due to the dew factor.

Here are the stadium stats

8.41 reads the average run rate of teams batting first here. Chasing teams have won 33 of the 59 IPL games. Chennai Super Kings own the highest team total here, 240/5 vs PBKS in 2008. PBKS almost defended 153 against Gujarat Titans in one of the games here this season. 67 by Delhi Capitals vs PBKS in 2017 is the lowest team score here.

Who are the key performers?

Shikhar Dhawan has fared well here, scoring 487 runs in 17 T20 appearances at a strike rate of 128.15. KL Rahul has accumulated 448 runs in 11 IPL games, striking at 144.51. Sam Curran has scalped nine wickets in eight IPL games here at an economy rate of 8.44. Krunal Pandya owns two wickets in a couple of IPL outings here.

PBKS's run in Mohali

Since 2018, PBKS have claimed nine victories in 13 games played in Mohali. Overall, however, they have just 31 victories in 59 games here. This season they have won just one of the three games at this venue.

A look at the probable playing XIs

PBKS Probable XI: Atharva Taide/ Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi. Impact players: Nathan Ellis (PBKS) and Krishnappa Gowtham (LSG).

