IPL 2023, Sunrisers Hyderabad overcome bottom-placed Delhi Capitals: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 29, 2023, 11:10 pm 3 min read

Sunrisers Hyderabad overcame Delhi Capitals in match number 40 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad overcame Delhi Capitals in match number 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday. SRH rode on fifties from Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen to post 197/6 in 20 overs. Mitchell Marsh claimed a four-fer. In response, efforts from Philip Salt and Marsh with the bat weren't enough as SRH prevailed (188/6). Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

SRH managed 62/2 in the powerplay as Abhishek played a solid hand. DC hit back to reduce SRH at 109/5 in the 12th over. Klaasen then shared two superb partnerships to finish on an unbeaten 53 and help SRH get to 197. In response, DC lost skipper David Warner for a duck. Salt and Marsh added a century-plus stand but SRH hit back.

Klaasen completes 3,000 runs in T20s

Klaasen clobbered a well-made 53*. His knock was laced with two fours and four sixes. He struck at 196.30. Klaasen now has 219 IPL runs at 27.38. He smashed his maiden IPL fifty. Overall in the 20-over format, Klaasen has raced to 3,028 runs, bringing up his 18th fifty. Notably, he has scored 710 runs for South Africa at 23.66.

Abhishek Sharma hammers 36-ball 67

SRH opener Abhishek announced his return to the starting line-up with a brilliant knock. His 36-ball 67 consisted of twelve fours and one maximum. He has now raced to 806 runs in 42 IPL appearances at an average of 23.71. Abhishek slammed his third IPL fifty. He owns a decent strike rate of 138.49. Overall, he has compiled 1,615 runs in 73 T20 appearances.

Marsh claims 4/27 versus SRH

Marsh picked up a wicket in his very first over, dismissing Rahul Tripathi. His next over produced two wickets and a maiden. Marsh got Aiden Markram with a short ball as the latter held out straight to deep mid-wicket. A half-hearted pull shot from Harry Brook did him in. Marsh came back at the death and got another wicket, conceding 23 from two overs.

Second IPL four-fer for Marsh

In 35 IPL games, Marsh now has 31 scalps at 20.39. He claimed his maiden four-fer for DC and a second overall. In IPL 2023, he has seven scalps at 15.71. In the 20-over format, Marsh has raced to 77 scalps.

Salt and Marsh slam fifties for DC

Salt scored a 35-ball 59 for DC. His knock consisted of nine fours. Salt brought up his maiden IPL fifty. In the 20-over format, he now has 4,182 runs. He clobbered his 29th fifty as well. Marsh made his presence felt with a 39-ball 63. He smashed one four and six maximums. Marsh has raced to 571 runs in the IPL (50s: 3).