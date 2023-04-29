Sports

SRH's Heinrich Klaasen completes 3,000 runs in T20s: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 29, 2023, 09:40 pm 1 min read

Klaasen's knock was laced with two fours and four sixes (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen clobbered a well-made 53* versus Delhi Capitals in match number 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday. His exploits helped SRH post a commanding 197/6 in 20 overs. Klaasen shared two crucial stands alongside Abdul Samad and Akeal Hosein. Courtesy of his 53*, he also surpassed the 3,000-run mark in T20s. Here's more.

Klaasen plays a solid hand for SRH

Klaasen arrived at the crease when SRH were 83/4. He let his intention get known from the start, punishing Mukesh Kumar for a four and a six in t he 11th over. He then dispatched Axar Patel for two sixes in the 16th over. Klaasen then stayed until the end to make sure SRH ended strongly. He reached his fifty off 25 balls.

Klaasen surpasses 3,000 runs, smashes 18th T20 fifty

Klaasen's knock was laced with two fours and four sixes. He struck at 196.30. Klaasen now has 219 IPL runs at 27.38. He smashed his maiden IPL fifty. Overall in the 20-over format, Klaasen has raced to 3,028 runs, bringing up his 18th fifty. Notably, he has scored 710 runs for South Africa at 23.66.