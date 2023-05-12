Sports

IPL: Rohit Sharma overtakes de Villiers in terms of sixes

IPL: Rohit Sharma overtakes de Villiers in terms of sixes

Written by Parth Dhall May 12, 2023, 10:19 pm 1 min read

Rohit Sharma has raced to 252 IPL sixes (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians's Suryakumar Yadav stole the show with a phenomenal century against Gujarat Titans in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Friday. SKY smashed an unbeaten 103 as MI managed 218/5 in 20 overs. However, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan set the tone of MI's innings with a 61-run stand. The former surpassed legend AB de Villiers in terms of IPL sixes.

Rohit races to 252 sixes

Although Rohit departed for an 18-ball 29, he ended his streak of recording single-figure scores. The MI skipper smashed 3 fours and 2 sixes in his knock. Rohit now has the second-most sixes in the IPL (252), having surpassed AB de Villiers (251) on the list. Chris Gayle, who leads the tally, remains the only player with over 300 IPL sixes (357).

Rohit, Ishan shine in Powerplay

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan started with a bang after GT elected to field. The latter looked solid in the first over, while Rohit smashed Mohit Sharma for 14 runs. The dangerous Mohammed Shami conceded 17 runs off his second over. Rohit and Ishan brought up MI's fifty in just 4.5 overs. MI racked up 61/0 in the Powerplay (0-6).