Dhoni joins Raina in an elite club for CSK: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 11, 2023, 02:52 am 2 min read

Dhoni has become just the second player after Suresh Raina to score 4,500 runs for CSK (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings skipper and legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni has become the second player in Indian Premier League history to complete 4,500 runs for the franchise. With this milestone, Dhoni has become just the second player after Suresh Raina to score 4,500 runs for the four-time winners. Dhoni got to the mark while playing in match number 55 against Delhi Capitals. Here's more.

Dhoni gets to 4,500 IPL runs for CSK

Dhoni, who scored a nine-ball 20 versus DC, now has 4,500 runs at an impressive average of 40.54 for CSK. He achieved the mark in his 216th IPL match for the team (187 innings). Dhoni has 22 fifties for CSK, striking at 137.65. Meanwhile, former CSK legend Raina managed 4,687 runs at 32.32. He played 176 games for CSK in the IPL.

Dhoni surpasses Raina's tally versus DC

Dhoni has scored 667 runs versus DC at 31.76. He surpassed Raina's tally of 661 runs. Dhoni is now the fifth-highest scorer versus DC in IPL history.

Dhoni's overall IPL numbers and performance in 2022-23

Earlier this season, Dhoni surpassed the 5,000-run mark in IPL, becoming just the fifth Indian and the oldest to do so. Dhoni has 5,074 runs at 39.33, slamming 349 fours and 239 sixes. In IPL 2023, Dhoni has done well in the limited opportunities. He has 96 runs from 12 games (8 innings) at 48.00. Notably, he has a strike rate of 204.25.

Super Kings tame bottom-placed Delhi Capitals

CSK made a challenging 167/8 in 20 overs versus DC. Shivam Dube scored a 12-ball 25. For DC, Mitchell Marsh grabbed a three-fer. In response, DC (140/8) fell short to suffer another defeat. DC's batting was their downfall as CSK were in control of the situation. Matheesha Pathirana bowled a match-winning spell worth 3/47 from his four overs.