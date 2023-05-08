Sports

Shikhar Dhawan becomes third player with 50 IPL half-centuries: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall May 08, 2023, 09:56 pm 2 min read

Dhawan slammed a 47-ball 57 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) slammed 179/7 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 53 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Shikhar Dhawan turned out to be the lone warrior for the Kings, having scored a 47-ball 57. In the process, he completed 50 IPL fifties. Shahrukh Khan and Harpreet Brar hammered 21 runs in the final over.

Another half-century for Dhawan

Although Dhawan lost partners at the other end, he continued to keep the scoreboard ticking. He brought up his half-century in the 14th over bowled by Sunil Narine off just 41 balls. Dhawan swept the ball for a six to reach the mark. However, Nitish Rana dismissed Dhawan in the very next over. The latter managed 57 off 47 balls (4s-9, 6s-1).

Third player with 50 IPL half-centuries

Dhawan now has 50 half-centuries in the IPL. He has become just the third player after David Warner and Virat Kohli to complete 50 IPL fifties. Notably, Dhawan also has two IPL centuries to his name.

Dhawan has over 6,500 IPL runs

Earlier in the season, Dhawan became just the second player with over 6,500 runs in the tournament. Dhawan (6,593) is only behind Kohli (7,043) in terms of runs in the IPL. Warner, with 6,211 runs, and Rohit Sharma, with 6,063 runs, are the other two batters to score 6,000-plus runs in this tournament. Notably, Dhawan has appeared in the IPL 214 times.