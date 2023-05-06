Sports

IPL 2023, DC humble RCB at home: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 06, 2023, 11:09 pm 3 min read

Delhi Capitals humbled Royal Challengers Bangalore (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals humbled Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror scored respective fifties as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 181/4 in 20 overs. In response, DC (187/3) won the match comfortably with Philip Salt slamming a 47-ball 85. DC collected their fourth win of IPL 2023.

Kohli becomes first batter to complete 7,000 IPL runs

Indian maestro Kohli became the first-ever batter to complete 7,000 runs in the IPL. Kohli, who scored a 46-ball 55, now owns 7,038 IPL runs at 36.84. Shikhar Dhawan (6,536), David Warner (6,189), and Rohit Sharma (6,063) are the only other batters with over 6,000 IPL runs. Notably, Kohli owns 50 fifties and five centuries.

Kohli becomes second batter to register 50 IPL half-centuries

Kohli registered his 50th half-century in the IPL. He only trails Warner now, in terms of IPL fifties (59). Kohli is also the first Indian with 50 IPL fifties. Kohli also reached the landmark of 1,000 runs against the Delhi Capitals. He became the first batter to complete the feat against DC. Before this match, Rohit was the highest scorer against DC (977).

Faf du Plessis completes 500 runs in IPL 2023

Faf du Plessis became the first batter to reach 500 runs in the IPL 2023 season. His 45-run knock was laced with five fours and a six. Playing his 10th match, Faf has raced to 511 runs at 56.77 (SR: 157.71). This is the second time Faf has scored over 500 runs in a season. He smashed 633 runs for CSK in IPL 2021.

Harshal Patel completes 200 wickets in T20 cricket

Indian seamer Harshal Patel has completed 200 wickets in T20 cricket. The right-arm pacer attained the feat when he dismissed Mitchell Marsh. Harshal is the 10th Indian to pick 200 T20 wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Piyush Chawla, Amit Mishra, Bhuvneshwar, Jasprit Bumrah, Harbhajan Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, and Ravindra Jadeja are the other Indian bowlers with this feat.

Mahipal Lomror smokes his maiden IPL fifty

Mahipal Lomror slammed his maiden IPL fifty. His blazing 54* off 29 deliveries, propelled the visitors to 181/4. Lomror's fifty was laced with six fours and three maximums. Courtesy of his maiden fifty, Lomror has raced to 399 in 26 IPL appearances. He averages around 20 in the competition.

Salt smashes a 45-ball 87 versus RCB

Philip Salt brought up his second IPL fifty. His 45-ball 87 helped DC hammer RCB in style. His knock was laced with eight fours and six sixes. He struck at 193.33. Salt also managed his career-best IPL score. Playing his 185th game in the 20-over format, Salt now has 4,269 runs. He smashed his 30th fifty.