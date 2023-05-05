Sports

Suryakumar Yadav vs Ravindra Jadeja in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 05, 2023, 02:04 pm 2 min read

Both SKY and Jadeja have been in fine form lately (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings are eyeing a return to winning ways as they meet Mumbai Indians in Match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host this duel on May 6. This will be a reverse fixture of Match 12 which CSK won by seven wickets. ﻿Suryakumar Yadav's battle with Ravindra Jadeja can be enticing. Here are the stats.

Jadeja has dismissed SKY twice

One of the most dangerous batters going around, Suryakumar has had a hard time against Jadeja. He has fallen prey to the left-arm spinner twice in 10 IPL meetings. SKY has garnered just 41 runs off 53 balls against him, striking at just 77.35. While the MI star has smashed Jadeja for four boundaries, he is yet to hit a six against him.

SKY's numbers against left-arm spinners

SKY has not really enjoyed tackling left-arm spinners as his IPL strike rate against them reads a paltry 108.48. He has been dismissed 10 times in 47 innings in this regard. His strike rate against them in IPL 2023 is 115.38. Notably, SKY fell prey to Mitchell Santner, another left-arm spinner, when the two sides earlier in the season.

Jadeja's brilliance in the middle overs

Jadeja has mastered the art of operating in the middle overs and his numbers state the same. All his 14 wickets this season came in overs between seven and 15. His economy rate in this phase reads 6.88. Hence, SKY must come up with a precise plan to tackle Jadeja in this phase. In IPL 2023, his strike rate in these overs read 201.69.

Jadeja's numbers versus MI

In 32 IPL matches against MI, Jadeja has recorded 19 wickets at 33.52. The tally also includes 310 runs. He claimed figures worth 3/20 against them earlier this season. Meanwhile, SKY has raced to 314 runs in 16 games against the Men in Yellow at a strike rate of 117.16. He could only manage one off two balls in CSK and MI's preceding meeting.

A look at their overall numbers

As mentioned, Jadeja has scalped 14 wickets so far (ER: 7.17). He has raced to 146 wickets in 220 games at an economy of 7.58. SKY has regained form after a lean first half in IPL 2023. He has scored 267 runs at a strike rate of 184.13. He owns 2,911 IPL runs at an average and strike rate of 30.01 and 140.08, respectively.