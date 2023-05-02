Sports

IPL 2023: Bottom-placed Delhi Capitals beat table-toppers Gujarat Titans

Written by Parth Dhall May 03, 2023, 12:08 am 3 min read

DC won the match by five runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Bottom-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) beat table-toppers Gujarat Titans in match number 44 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The Capitals successfully defended 130/8, claiming a five-run win in the low-scoring encounter. Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 59 went in vain. Earlier, Mohammed Shami registered an incredible four-wicket haul before Aman Hakim Khan (51) helped DC bounce back.

How did the match pan out?

DC were in tatters after they elected to bat. DC lost five wickets for 28 runs. Shami took four wickets in this phase. DC were powered by Aman, Axar Patel, and Ripal Patel eventually. GT suffered a similar collapse (32/4) before skipper Pandya slammed a half-century. Rahul Tewatia too slammed a 7-ball 20. Ishant Sharma defended 12 runs in the final over (GT: 125/6).

GT fall short despite Pandya's efforts

Although Pandya led GT from the front in the run-chase, his strike rate was under the scanner. Pandya had a cautious approach and played the anchor. The GT skipper reached his second half-century of the ongoing season and 10th overall. Pandya also completed 200 runs in IPL 2023 during the match. He smashed 59* off 53 balls (7 fours).

Second-best figures in Powerplay

Shami, who has been in sublime form, was the pick of GT's bowlers in the match. He took four wickets for just 11 runs in four overs. He delivered a ferocious spell, bowling Test-match lines and lengths. Notably, Shami now owns the second-best bowling figures in the Powerplay in the IPL. Ishant Sharma tops this list (5/12 vs KTK, 2012).

Shami has over 12 PP wickets in IPL 2023

Shami now has 12 Powerplay wickets in IPL 2023, the most by a bowler in this phase. He remains the only bowler with over 10 Powerplay wickets this season. Mohammed Siraj follows Shami with eight wickets.

Shami attains these feats

Shami now has the second-best figures by a bowler in IPL 2023. Mark Wood, the only bowler with a fifer this season, tops this list. Furthermore, Shami's 4/11 are the best bowling figures for GT in the IPL. He broke the record of leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who took 4/24 against Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 season.

100 dismissals for Saha

Wicket-keeper Saha took three catches off the bowling of Shami to dismiss Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, and Priyam Garg. With this, Saha became the third wicket-keeper with 100 or more dismissals in the IPL. He is only behind MS Dhoni (178) and Dinesh Karthik (169). In 153 IPL matches, Saha has registered 79 catches and 23 stumpings (102 dismissals).

Aman Khan slams his maiden IPL fifty

Aman Khan arrived in the center after DC were reduced to 23/5. He shared a 50-run stand with Axar, helping the Capitals bounce back in the contest. Aman then added 53 runs along with Ripal, having propelled DC past 120. It was Aman's maiden half-century in the IPL. He slammed 51 off 44 balls (3 fours, 3 sixes).

Mohit Sharma completes 100 IPL wickets

Fast bowler Mohit Sharma continues to be among the wickets. He dismissed Axar and Ripal, conceding 33 runs in four overs. As a result, Mohit completed 100 wickets in the IPL. Earlier this season, Mohit made his return to the IPL for the first time since 2018. He was a net bowler last year, but in 2023, he was picked by GT.

A look at other notable numbers

DC have defended their lowest total in IPL history (excluding rain-curtailed matches). Earlier this season, they defended 145 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) away from home. Notably, these are the only two instances of DC defending targets of 150 or fewer. Meanwhile, GT have suffered just the second defeat while chasing from 14 attempts in the cash-rich league.