Mohammed Shami registers second-best Powerplay figures in IPL: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall May 02, 2023, 10:06 pm 2 min read

Shami took four wickets (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans restricted Delhi Capitals to 130/8 in the 44th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. A resounding spell by Mohammed Shami reduced the Capitals to 23/5 in five overs. The Indian seamer took four wickets to register the second-best Powerplay bowling figures in IPL history. Here are the key stats.

Shami dismisses Salt on the first ball

DC were in tatters after skipper David Warner elected to bat. Shami struck on the match's first ball, dismissing Philip Salt back for a golden duck. Meanwhile, Warner returned after getting involved in an unfortunate run-out. Shami also dismissed Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, and Priyam Garg to complete his four-wicket haul. DC lost five wickets for 28 runs in six overs.

Second-best figures in Powerplay

Shami, who has been in sublime form, was the pick of GT's bowlers in the match. He took four wickets for just 11 runs in four overs. He delivered a ferocious spell, bowling Test-match lines and lengths. Notably, Shami now owns the second-best bowling figures in the Powerplay in the IPL. Ishant Sharma tops this list (5/12 vs KTK, 2012).

Shami has over 12 PP wickets in IPL 2023

Shami now has 12 Powerplay wickets in IPL 2023, the most by a bowler in this phase. He remains the only bowler with over 10 Powerplay wickets this season. Mohammed Siraj follows Shami with eight wickets.

Shami attains these feats

Shami now has the second-best figures by a bowler in IPL 2023. Mark Wood, the only bowler with a fifer this season, tops this list. Furthermore, Shami's 4/11 are the best bowling figures for GT in the IPL. He broke the record of leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who took 4/24 against Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 season.