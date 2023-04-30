Sports

Decoding Rohit Sharma's stellar T20 records on his 36th birthday

Decoding Rohit Sharma's stellar T20 records on his 36th birthday

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 30, 2023, 01:45 pm 3 min read

Rohit is the second-highest run-getter in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Team India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma celebrates his 36th birthday on Sunday (April 30). The right-handed batter has been nothing but a nightmare for bowlers and his records across formats state the same. A section of fans and experts even hail him as the finest white-ball opener ever. On the occasion of his special day, here we present his tremendous T20 records.

Second-highest run-getter in T20Is

The most-capped player in T20Is, Rohit has smothered 3,853 runs in 148 games at an average of 31.32. The veteran opener has a healthy strike rate of 139.24 in the format. Only Virat Kohli (4,008) owns more T20I runs. While Rohit boasts 29 T20I fifties, his tally of four tons in the format is the most for any player.

Did you know?

3,039 of Rohit's total T20I runs have come in winning cause. No other batter owns 3,000 or more runs in this regard. Meanwhile, the dasher's tally of 182 T20I sixes is also the most for any batter.

The most capped player in T20 World Cups

Rohit is the most-capped player in ICC T20 World Cups, having appeared in 39 games. He has piled up 963 runs at 34.39 (SR: 127.88). The dasher has smashed nine half-centuries and is the fourth-highest scorer in the tournament's history after Mahela Jayawardene (1,016), Kohli (1,141), and Chris Gayle (965). He was a part of India's winning squad in the inaugural 2007 edition.

Sensational run as captain

Rohit has so far guided India to 39 wins in 51 T20Is. His win percentage of 76.47 is only second to Asghar Afghan (80.76) among captains who have led in at least 40 T20Is. Afghan (42), Eoin Morgan (44), MS Dhoni (42), Aaron Finch (41), and Babar Azam (42) are the only skippers with more victories in the format.

Fourth-most runs in IPL

Rohit currently owns 6,060 runs in 234 IPL appearances at a decent average of 30.14. His strike rate reads 130.04. The tally includes 41 fifties and a solitary ton. Rohit's highest score of 109* was recorded versus Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012. Meanwhile, only Kohli (6,957), Shikhar Dhawan (6,478), and David Warner (6,187) own more runs in the competition.

Five titles as captain

Rohit is the only skipper with five IPL trophies, having guided Mumbai Indians to titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. In 2009, he also lifted the title with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. Meanwhile, Rohit has so far guided MI to 81 wins in 149 games (excluding Super Overs wins). He boasts a win percentage of 54.36.

Hat-trick in 2009 edition

Back in 2009, Rohit also claimed a hat-trick in IPL, and that too against his current team MI. He finished with 4/6 in two overs in that game. Notably, 11 of Rohit's 15 IPL wickets came in that season as his economy rate read seven.

11,000 T20 runs loading for Rohit

The most-capped Indian in T20s, Rohit owns 10,884 runs in 414 games at a decent average of 30.92. (SR: 133.57). He could become only the second Indian after Kohli (11,659) to complete 11,000 T20 runs. Gayle (14,562), Kieron Pollard (12,175), Shoaib Malik (12,528), Finch (11,392), Warner (11,485), and Alex Hales (10,916) are the others ahead of Rohit in terms of T20 runs.