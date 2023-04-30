Sports

Jos Buttler vs Mumbai Indians in IPL: Decoding the stats

Jos Buttler vs Mumbai Indians in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 30, 2023, 01:40 pm 2 min read

Buttler has nearly 500 runs against MI (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals would like to extend their winning run as they meet Mumbai Indians in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The contest will take place at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on April 30 (7:30pm IST). All eyes will be on the in-form Jos Buttler who has enjoyed playing against MI in the past. We decode his stats against the five-time champions.

Buttler's numbers against MI

In just eight games against the Men in Blue and Gold, Buttler has clobbered 467 runs at a sensational average of 77.83. His strike rate against the opposition reads 155.66. The tally includes four fifties and a solitary ton. Notably, the England star has smoked 29 maximums in these games. Hence, Rohit Sharma's men must come up with a precise plan against Buttler.

His run at the Wankhede Stadium

Meanwhile, Buttler has also enjoyed batting at MI's home venue, the iconic Wankhede Stadium. He has smashed 728 runs in 22 IPL games at this venue at an impressive average of 36.40. The swashbuckler has an IPL strike rate of 148.26 here. The tally includes three fifties and a ton. Overall in T20 cricket, Buttler owns 794 runs here, striking at 149.24.

Struggles versus Bumrah, Archer

MI will dearly miss Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming contest, who is missing the season due to back issues. The speedster has dismissed Buttler four times in just 10 T20 meetings. He has concedes just 59 runs off 68 balls against him. Jofra Archer, who has dismissed Buttler twice in five T20 meetings, is also likely to miss the game due to injury issues.

A look at his overall numbers

The Orange Cap winner of the previous season, Buttler has raced to 3,102 runs in 90 IPL games at an average and strike rate of 39.26 and 149.13, respectively. The tally includes 18 fifties in five tons. In the ongoing season, he has clobbered 271 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 143.38. He has smashed three half-centuries this season.