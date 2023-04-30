Sports

IPL 2023, MI vs RR: Pitch report (Wankhede Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 30, 2023, 01:38 pm 2 min read

Chahal has fared well here (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians will take on Rajasthan Royals in match number 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The fixture will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on April 30 (7:30pm). RR were exceptional in the first half of the season, winning five of the eight games. MI, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold, winning three and losing four. Here is the pitch report.

How does the track behave here?

The pitch here is conducive for batting, considering the quick outfield and shorter dimensions. However, 8u9pbhjpacers will get some assistance with the new ball. Chasing teams have won two of the three games played here this season. Bowlers have endured a torrid time as the average run rate here this season reads 9.51. Dew is likely to play a part later on.

A look at the stadium stats

The Wankhede track has been fruitful for batters as 8.45 is the average run rate in IPL for teams batting first here. 48 times teams batting first have won here in 106 IPL clashes. The chasing teams have bagged 58 victories (1 Tie). RCB's 235/1 against MI is the highest score at the venue. KKR's 67 in 2008 versus MI is the lowest score.

MI's run at this venue

MI have so far played 74 IPL games at Wankhede and emerged winners on 45 occasions. One of their victories came in the Super Over. Only KKR (46 at Eden Gardens) have more wins at a venue in IPL. Against RR, MI have four wins in seven games here. Notably, MI have only won one out of their three home matches this season.

Here are the key performers

At Wankhede, Rohit Sharma has clobbered 1,925 runs in 69 games with his strike rate being 133.68. Suryakumar Yadav has smoked 607 runs in 22 IPL games here (SR: 142.15). Jos Buttler has hammered 728 IPL runs here at a strike rate of 148.26. Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped 17 wickets in just 12 IPL games here with his economy being 8.20.

Here are the probable playing XIs

MI probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff. RR probable XI: Jos Butler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain & wicket-keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma. Impact players: Kumar Kartikeya(MI) and Kuldip Yadav (RR).

