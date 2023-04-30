Sports

IPL 2023: LSG aim to extend winning run versus RCB

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 30, 2023, 02:25 pm 3 min read

Faf du Plessis is the leading run-getter of IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants will meet Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 43 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). This will be a reverse fixture of Match 15 which LSG won by one wicket. LSG dominated the initial half of the season, winning five of their eight games. RCB have blown hot and cold. They have four wins in eight games. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the clash on May 1, 7:30pm onward. The track here is conducive for run-scoring as the ball tends to come onto the bat nicely. The pacers will also get some help from the strip. A high-scoring clash is on the cards. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.

A look at the H2H record

As LSG made their debut only last season, they have featured only thrice against RCB. While Faf du Plessis's men defeated the Super Giants both times last year, they thrillingly lost the contest earlier this season. Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran's blistering fifties helped LSG chase down 213 on the very last ball. RCB would be raring to make amends this time around.

Hazlewood to boost RCB's bowling attack

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is likely to play against LSG. His addition would significantly bolster RCB's bowling attack. Meanwhile, the Challengers would want to overcome their middle-order woes. LSG would be high on confidence, having posted 257/5 versus Punjab Kings in their previous outing. They, however, are sweating over Stoinis's availability as the in-form all-rounder sustained a finger injury in his last outing.

A look at the probable playing XIs

LSG probable XI: KL Rahul (captain), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis/ Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur. RCB probable XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj. Impact players: du Plessis (RCB), Amit Mishra (LSG).

Here are the key performers

With 14 wickets in eight games, Mohammed Siraj is the joint-leading wicket-taker this season (ER: 7.28). Faf du Plessis holds the Orange Cap, having clobbered 422 runs at a strike rate of 167.46. LSG's Kyle Mayers has been sensational at the top, smoking 297 runs at a strike rate of 160.54. Naveen-ul-Haq has four wickets in three games at an economy rate of 5.66.

