Sports

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski scripts this unique La Liga record: Stats

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski scripts this unique La Liga record: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 30, 2023, 01:58 pm 3 min read

Lewandowski scored his 19 La Liga goal this season (Source: Twitter/@FCBarcelona)

Barcelona were at their dominant best as they simply ransacked Real Betis 4-0 on matchday 32 of the La Liga 2022-23 season. It was a great display by the Catalans in front of a jam-packed Camp Nou. The likes of Andreas Christensen, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and an own goal made their way to the scoresheet. Lewandowski broke a unique record for Barcelona. Here's more.

Lewandowski scripted this La Liga record

Lewandowski scored the second goal in the 36th minute of the match and it was his 19th goal in La Liga this season. As per Opta, Lewandowski became the highest scorer for Barcelona in their first La Liga campaign since Samuel Eto'o back in the 2004-05 season. The Cameroonian legend scored 24 goals in his first league campaign for Barcelona.

A look at Lewandowski's numbers this season

Lewandowski has 29 goals and seven assists across all competitions in 40 matches. The Pole leads the goals tally in La Liga with 19 goals, Karim Benzema is behind him (17 goals). He has netted five goals in as many Champions League games. He scored once in two fixtures of the Europa League. He scored twice in Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup.

Raphinha attains this sensational record

Raphinha notched a goal and an assist against Betis and was superb. He has tallied 10 goals and 11 assists this season in all competitions. He became the fifth La Liga player to reach double figures in goals and assists this season in all competitions. He is behind Vinicius Jr. (22G, 18A), Rodrygo (14G, 10A), Samuel Chukwueze (13G, 11A), and Antoine Griezmann (12G, 12A).

How did the game pan out?

Christensen handed Barcelona the lead from a Raphinha corner-kick in the 14th minute of the match. Betis were dealt a massive blow when Edgar Gonzalez was sent off. Lewandowski made them pay in the 36th minute by doubling the lead. Three minutes later, Raphinha scored the third as the hosts went 3-0 into half-time. Barcelona's fourth goal was an own goal from Guido Rodriguez.

Barcelona go 11 points clear atop La Liga

Barcelona have gone 11 points clear atop La Liga and are very close to securing the title. They have 79 points from 32 matches followed by Real Madrid, who have 68 points in 32 matches. Atletico Madrid are placed third with 63 points but they have a match in hand to close the gap.

Joint second-highest clean sheets in a single La Liga season

Barcelona have registered 24 clean sheets this season. They have the joint second-most clean sheets from a single La Liga campaign. Here are the teams with the most clean sheets in a single La Liga season. 26 - Deportivo de La Coruña 1993/94 (38 matches) 24 - Atletico Madrid 2015-16 (38) 24 - Barcelona 1986-87 (44) 24 - Barcelona 2022-23 (32)