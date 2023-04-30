Sports

IPL 2023, CSK vs PBKS: MS Dhoni elects to bat

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 30, 2023, 03:34 pm 2 min read

PBKS currently have four wins in eight games (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings are up against Punjab Kings in Match 41 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams have played eight games so far. While CSK have prevailed five times, four matches went in PBKS's favor. Both sides would be determined to bounce back, having lost their respective last fixtures. CSK skipper MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bat.

Here are the Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, and Maheesh Theekshana. Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, and Arshdeep Singh.

Harpreet Brar back for PBKS

Despite the defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their preceding outing, CSK have named an unchanged XI. For PBKS, left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar has come in place of young pacer Gurnoor Brar, who endured a tough time on debut.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host this duel on Sunday (April 29). Teams batting first have won two of their three games here this season. Anything around 165-170 would be a competitive score. Spinners can be impactful in the middle overs. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 3:30pm IST onward.

A look at the head-to-head record

CSK and PBKS have been involved in some thrillers in the past. The four-time champions are ahead in terms of the head-to-head record, having won 15 of the 27 games. The remaining 12 games went in PBKS's favor. At the MA Chidambaram Stadium, CSK have defeated the Mohali-based side four times in six meetings. Last season, however, PBKS defeated Dhoni's men twice.

Here are the key performers

Ajinkya Rahane's strike rate of 189.83 is the highest for any batter with at least 220 runs in IPL 2023. With 14 wickets in eight games, Tushar Deshpande is currently CSK's leading wicket-taker. Arshdeep Singh's tally also reads 14 wickets in eight games. Shikhar Dhawan is PBKS's leading run-getter this season with 234 runs at a strike rate of 145.34.