Sports

IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya slams his 10th half-century

IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya slams his 10th half-century

Written by Parth Dhall May 03, 2023, 12:55 am 2 min read

Hardik Pandya slammed an unbeaten 59 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Bottom-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) beat table-toppers Gujarat Titans in match number 44 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The Capitals successfully defended 130/8, claiming a five-run win in the low-scoring encounter. Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 59 went in vain. Pandya slammed his second fifty of the season but failed to get GT home. Here are the stats.

GT fall short despite Pandya's efforts

Although Pandya led GT from the front in the run-chase, his strike rate was under the scanner. Pandya had a cautious approach and played the anchor. The GT skipper reached his second half-century of the ongoing season and 10th overall. Pandya also completed 200 runs in IPL 2023 during the match. He smashed 59* off 53 balls (7 fours).

A look at his IPL numbers

Playing his 112th match in the IPL, Pandya has raced to 2,176 at an average of 30.22. He owns a strike rate of 143.92. In IPL 2023, he has 213 runs from five games at an average of 30.43. Notably, he was the fourth-highest run-scorer in IPL 2022 as he smoked 487 runs in 15 matches at 44.27. He had accumulated four fifties.

Pandya completes 700 IPL runs for GT

Pandya, who guided them to the title in 2022, has become the second batter to complete 700 IPL runs for GT. He owns an average of 38.88 and has registered six fifties. He is only behind Shubman Gill in terms of runs (822).

How did the match pan out?

DC were in tatters after they elected to bat. DC lost five wickets for 28 runs. Mohammed Shami took four wickets in this phase. DC were powered by Aman Khan, Axar Patel, and Ripal Patel eventually. GT suffered a similar collapse (32/4) before Pandya slammed a half-century. Rahul Tewatia slammed a 7-ball 20. Ishant Sharma defended 12 runs in the final over (GT: 125/6).