Sports

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians eye revenge against Punjab Kings

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians eye revenge against Punjab Kings

Written by Parth Dhall May 03, 2023, 12:22 am 2 min read

SKY slammed a half-century in MI's last encounter (Source: Twitter/@mipaltan)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 46 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Wednesday. The five-time champions would want to ace the reverse fixture, having lost their previous tie against the Kings. Meanwhile, PBKS have an opportunity to displace Royal Challengers Bangalore at number five in the standings. Here is the match preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium will host this contest on Wednesday (May 3). The bowlers are expected to get some movement with the new ball. Slower deliveries will be effective on this surface and spinners could play a crucial role. The Star Sports network will telecast the match, while fans can live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm).

A look at the head-to-head record

Though MI boast five IPL trophies and PBKS are eyeing their maiden one, the head-to-head cannot separate the two teams much. MI have claimed 15 wins in 30 games against the Kings. And, PBKS too own as many wins. In the previous match between the two sides, PBKS set MI a 215-run target. The latter fell 13 runs short.

Both teams won their last matches

PBKS and MI are coming off wins. Interestingly, both sides chased down targets of 200+ runs. The Dhawan-led side successfully chased 201 against Chennai Super Kings, collecting three runs on the final ball of the match. On the other hand, MI claimed a famous victory against Rajasthan Royals after chasing 213. Tim David smacked three sixes in the final over to get MI home.

A look at the Probable XIs

MI (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, and Arshad Khan. PBKS (Probable XI): Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, and Arshdeep Singh.

Here are the key performers

With 262 runs at 65.50, Shikhar Dhawan is the leading run-getter for PBKS in the ongoing season. He has been striking at 148.86. Besides, Tilak Varma leads the runs tally for MI. He has scored 248 runs at 41.33 as of now. Piyush Chawla, who has been exceptional this season, remains the only MI player with over 10 wickets (13).