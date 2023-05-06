Sports

Virat Kohli becomes first batter to complete 7,000 IPL runs

Kohli owns the most runs in the competition's history (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Indian maestro Virat Kohli has become the first-ever batter to complete 7,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He attained the feat during the 50th match of IPL 2023 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Kohli achieved the mark when he scored the 12th run in this match. RCB opted to bat first in a crunch battle in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Most runs in the IPL

With 7,000-plus runs in 232 games, Kohli owns the most runs in the competition's history. Shikhar Dhawan (6,536), David Warner (6,189), and Rohit Sharma (6,063) are the only other batters with over 6,000 IPL runs. Notably, Kohli owns 49 fifties and five centuries. His highest IPL score of 113 was recorded versus Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2016.

Kohli has done well in IPL 2023

In 10 games this season, Kohli has surpassed the 375-run mark. Before this game, he had 364 runs at 45.50. Kohli is also closing in on 1,000 IPL runs versus Delhi Capitals and will become the first to do so.

Fourth batter to complete 11,500 runs in T20 cricket

Earlier in the tournament, Kohli became the fourth batter to complete 11,500 runs in T20 cricket. He became the first among Indian batters to achieve such a feat. He trails the likes of Chris Gayle (14,562), Shoaib Malik (12,528) and Kieron Pollard (12,175) on the runs tally. Among Indian batters, only Rohit (10,887) is the other batter in the 10,000-run club in T20s.