Sports

IPL 2023, DC vs RCB: Du Plessis opts to bat

IPL 2023, DC vs RCB: Du Plessis opts to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 06, 2023, 07:11 pm 2 min read

RCB have five wins under their belt in nine matches (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

In match number 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Delhi Capitals will host the Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB have five wins under their belt in nine matches, whereas DC are at the bottom with only three wins. However, both teams are coming off wins and should be high on confidence ahead of the clash. Faf du Plessis has opted to bat.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the fixture. The pitch here is slow and assists the spinners. However, due to the shorter dimensions, batters will get value for their shots. 8.36 is the average run rate for teams batting first here in the IPL. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free from 7:30pm.

Changes for the two teams

DC skipper David Warner confirmed pacer Mukesh Kumar has come in for Anrich Nortje, who has gone home. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh comes in as the other overseas player. For RCB, Faf said Kedar Jadhav has come in.

Here are the two teams

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.