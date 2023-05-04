Sports

IPL 2023, Aiden Markram completes 3,000 T20 runs: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 04, 2023, 11:02 pm 2 min read

Aiden Markram has been stellar in T20 cricket (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Aiden Markram has added an illustrious feather to his hat as he has completed 3,000 runs in T20 cricket. The Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper accomplished the milestone with his 11th run in Match 47 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) against Kolkata Knight Riders. Markram, who has been stellar in the format, got to the mark in 118 games. Here we present his stats.

The captain of South Africa's 2014 ICC Under-19 World Cup-winning squad, Markram has emerged as a terrific white-ball player.

He can anchor the innings in the middle overs besides scoring runs at a good pace.

The right-handed batter has also proven his mettle at the highest level.

Owing to the same, he was appointed as SRH skipper ahead of IPL 2023.

Markram scores 41 versus KKR, achieves these numbers

Markram scored a fighting 41 versus KKR. He struck four fours. In the IPL, Markram has raced to 700 runs at 35.00 (50s: 4). He has surpassed 50 fours in the IPL (51). Markram, who made his T20 debut in November 2014, now has 3,030 runs. The tally includes 22 fifties and a solitary ton.

Markram's lukewarm IPL 2023 campaign

Meanwhile, Markram has struggled to score consistently in the ongoing season, having hammered 173 runs from eight matches at 24.71. He is the fourth-highest scorer for SRH this season.

How he has fared in T20Is?

Markram has also made a significant mark in T20Is. The current fourth-ranked T20I batter debuted against Sri Lanka in 2019. He has since bashed 966 runs in 34 games while averaging a laud-worthy 40.25. It is worth noting that the South African has struck at an eye-popping rate of 150.23. He owns nine fifties, with the best score of 70 (vs West Indies).

His run in SA20

Earlier this year, Markram guided SRH's sister franchise Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural SA20 title. With 366 runs in 12 games at 33.27, Markram finished as the third-highest run-getter in the competition (SR: 127.97). He was also one of only three centurions in the competition as he struck a 58-ball 100 in the semi-final clash against Joburg Super Kings.