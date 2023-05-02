Sports

Amit Mishra becomes third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history: Stats

May 02, 2023

Amit Mishra finished with 2/21 against RCB (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants veteran spinner Amit Mishra had another excellent outing against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Although LSG lost the match by 18 runs, Mishra bowled really well and deceived the batters with his varied pace and flight. He finished with 2/21 from his three overs. We decode his stats.

Mishra becomes third highest wicket-taker in IPL history

Before the match, Mishra was tied with Ravichandran Ashwin, Piyush Chawla, and Lasith Malinga at 170 IPL wickets. He has now surpassed them and raced to 172 wickets in 160 IPL appearances at 23.75. Only Dwayne Bravo (183) and Yuzvendra Chahal (178) are ahead of him. In IPL 2023, the veteran leg-spinner has scalped six wickets with an economy of 7.26.

A brilliant spell from the veteran leggie

Lucknow's slow wicket assisted the spinners, and Mishra made full use of it. He used his experience and bowled slower through the air to deceive the batters. Mishra removed Suyash Prabhudessai in his second over. Prabhudessai was beaten by the flight and was caught at long-on. He then dismissed Faf Du Plessis, who skied one trying to attack him. Mishra conceded only one six.

How did the match pan out?

Virat Kohli and Du Plessis gave RCB another strong start. The duo added 62 runs before RCB suffered a batting collapse. Dinesh Karthik was the only other batter who scored in double figures. LSG restricted RCB to only 126/9. LSG, who lost Kyle Mayers in the first over, were tottering on 38/5. A concerted bowling effort helped RCB defend their joint-lowest IPL total.

Only bowler to pick three IPL hat-tricks

Mishra is the only bowler in the IPL to own three hat-tricks. His first hat trick came against the Deccan Chargers (5/17) in the inaugural 2008 IPL. The second hat-trick was against KXIP in 2011 (4/9). The last one came against PWI in 2013 (4/19).