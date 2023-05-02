Sports

IPL 2023, GT vs DC: David Warner elects to bat

May 02, 2023

The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the match

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans will cross swords with Delhi Capitals in the 44th Match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams have had contrasting campaigns, with GT winning six of their eight games. DC have two just wins in eight outings, and their chances of qualifying for playoffs are looking brim. DC skipper David Warner has won the toss and elected to bat.

Here are the two teams

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (captain), Philip Salt (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, and Ishant Sharma. Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (captain), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, and Joshua Little.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the match on May 2. GT have two wins in four games here this season. The pitch will assist the spinners, but once a batter is set, run-scoring will get easier. Chasing teams have won three of the four matches this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm).

A look at the head-to-head record

As GT made their IPL debut only last season, they have met DC just twice and emerged winners on both occasions. One of their victories came earlier this season by six wickets. Sai Sudharshan's unbeaten 48-ball 62 meant the Titans comfortably chased down 163. Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami claimed three-fers in that contest. DC would like to settle scores this time around.

Here are the key performers

Skipper David Warner has been DC's leading run-getter, having amassed 306 runs at a strike rate of 38.25. Axar Patel has been exceptional in both departments, recording 211 runs and seven wickets. Noor Ahmad has scalped just eight wickets in four games at an economy of 7.32. Shubman Gill has hammered 333 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 142.30.