IPL 2023, CSK vs MI: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 05, 2023, 12:28 pm 2 min read

Deepak Chahar has dismissed Rohit Sharma twice (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians are eyeing a hat-trick of victories as they meet Chennai Super Kings in Match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. CSK have had a mixed campaign with five wins in 10 games (NR: 1). Meanwhile, MI have gained momentum after a lean first half. They have five wins in nine outings. Here are the anticipated player battles.

Rohit Sharma vs Deepak Chahar

Rohit Sharma's form has been a cause of concern for MI. He would like to bounce back against the Men in Yellow. In the initial overs, Rohit will have to deal with Deepak Chahar, who is one of IPL's best new ball bowlers. Chahar has dismissed Rohit twice in nine IPL meetings. Rohit has scored 60 runs against him, striking at 127.65.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja returned with match-winning figures of 3/20 when the two sides met earlier this season. He has also kept the dashing Suryakumar Yadav at bay in IPL. The left-arm spinner has dismissed SKY twice in 10 meetings, conceding just 41 runs off 53 balls. Meanwhile, Suryakumar is back among the runs as he has smashed three fifties in his last four outings.

Devon Conway vs Jofra Archer

CSK's in-form opener Devon Conway will be up against the pace of Jofra Archer in the powerplay. The left-handed batter has been striking at 126.86 in powerplay this season. He got dismissed just twice in this phase. Archer, the leader of MI's inexperienced pace attack, is yet to take a powerplay wicket in IPL 2023. Moreover, his economy rate within field restrictions reads 9.

Ajinkya Rahane vs Piyush Chawla

Rahane scored a breathtaking 27-ball 61 when the two sides met last. His tornado in that contest was ended by Piyush Chawla and the veteran leg-spinner would like to dismiss him once again. Overall, Rahane has fallen prey to Chawla twice in 11 IPL meetings, striking at 143.33. Meanwhile, leggies have dismissed Rahane 22 times in 61 IPL innings.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host this duel on May 6 (3:30pm). Another run feast might be on offer as the track here has been fruitful for batting. Spinners can inflict some damage in the middle overs. Teams batting first and chasing have won two games apiece here this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema