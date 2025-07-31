India, Russia can take their 'dead' economies down together: Trump 

United States President Donald Trump has slammed India's trade policies and its ties with Russia. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said he doesn't care what India does with Russia. He described both countries as "dead economies" and expressed disinterest in America 's trade engagement with either.

Post Trump targets Russia's ex-prez "We have done very little business with India, their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let's keep it that way," he wrote in a post on Truth Social. Also targeting Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's former president, he wrote, "And tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he's still President, to watch his words. He's entering very dangerous territory."

Medvedev Medvedev attacks Trump Medvedev had lashed out at Trump after the US president set a deadline of 10 or 12 days for Russia to make progress toward ending the war in Ukraine or face consequences. "Trump's playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10," Medvedev wrote on X. "He should remember two things: 1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and...step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country."

Tariff announcement Trump's new tariff on India Trump's latest remarks came after he announced a new 25% tariff on India on Wednesday. The tariff comes with an extra penalty for India's strategic trade with Russia. He said the US had a "massive" trade deficit with India and linked its military equipment purchases and energy imports from Russia to Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine. "They have always bought...vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China," he wrote.

Policy criticism US goods trade with India Trump also slammed India's trade policies, calling them "strenuous and obnoxious." He said despite being friends, the US and India have done little business "because their Tariffs are far too high...and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country." The US goods trade with India was estimated at $129.2 billion in 2024, making it the 10th largest trading partner for the US.

Post-announcement deal Deal with Pakistan to develop oil reserves After announcing the tariffs on India, Trump said he had struck a deal with Pakistan to develop its oil reserves. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said they are in the process of selecting an oil company to lead this partnership. "Who knows, maybe they'll be selling oil to India someday!" he added. Officials in Washington, however, did not offer a timeline.