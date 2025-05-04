Russia urges India-Pakistan to resolve tensions peacefully after Pahalgam attack
What's the story
Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Russia has called upon India and Pakistan to settle their disputes through peaceful political dialogue.
The appeal for diplomacy was made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on May 2.
This comes in response to an incident that killed 26 and has drawn international condemnation.
Diplomatic efforts
Russia reaffirms support for Simla Agreement
The Russian Foreign Ministry has once again backed the 1972 Simla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration as the basis for future talks between India and Pakistan.
The statement comes amid signals from Pakistan that it might suspend the Simla Accord, a move that has raised concerns in India.
The Simla Agreement was brokered after the Indo-Pak war for peaceful bilateral engagement, affirming respect for the Line of Control (LoC) and non-interference in internal affairs.
Terrorism
Pahalgam attack sparks global condemnation
The Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 is the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.
The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially claimed responsibility for the attack, but later denied it.
Jaishankar emphasized that those responsible for the act must be brought to justice and discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation activities with Lavrov.
Diplomatic measures
India imposes diplomatic and trade restrictions on Pakistan
Following the Pahalgam attack, India has taken various retaliatory steps against Pakistan.
It has shut the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspended the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, and given them 40 hours to leave the country.
Both countries also agreed to reduce staff strength at their High Commissions.
India has further suspended all categories of inbound mail and parcels from Pakistan by air and surface routes.
Diplomatic relations
Future engagements between India and Russia
Despite regional instability, India and Russia discussed their future engagements.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India later this year for the annual summit.
Another meeting may happen at the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China, depending on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation.
Meanwhile, India is expected to be represented by Deputy Defense Minister Sanjay Seth at Moscow's Victory Day celebrations on May 9.