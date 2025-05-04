Pakistan follows suit, shuts ports for Indian ships
What's the story
In response to India's recent import ban, Pakistan has now closed its ports to Indian ships. The move is part of a wider economic crackdown in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.
According to Dawn, this step was taken "to safeguard maritime sovereignty, economic interest and national security."
The Pakistani Ministry of Maritime Affairs' Ports and Shipping Wing announced that no Indian flag carriers would be allowed in any Pakistani port.
Restrictions
Pakistan's ports closed to Indian ships
The ministry also said that "Pakistani flag carriers shall not visit any Indian port," and any exemptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
This comes after India's blanket ban on all goods from Pakistan, citing national security and public policy concerns.
Import duty had already been increased to 200% after the 2019 Pulwama attack.
Trade impact
New restrictions also target 3rd-country imports
India's latest restrictions not only ban direct trade with Pakistan but also the entry of Pakistani goods through third countries.
The decision follows a string of punitive measures that India imposed after the terror attack.
These included reviewing actions related to the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting the Attari land border crossing, and downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan.
Diplomatic fallout
Pahalgam terror attack triggered fresh tensions
India-Pakistan relations have soured further after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.
In response, India announced a slew of new punitive measures, including an immediate suspension of mail and parcel exchanges with Pakistan by air and land routes.
The intensification of tensions has brought about major shifts in both countries' trade practices.