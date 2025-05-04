Pakistan's envoy to Russia warns of nuclear response to India
What's the story
In a recent interview with RT, Pakistan's Ambassador to Russia, Muhammad Khalid Jamali, issued a stark warning of a potential nuclear conflict.
If India attacked Pakistan, he said, his country would respond with its full military might. The remark follows ever-increasing tensions between the two neighbors.
Jamali also claimed leaked documents suggest an imminent Indian strike on certain areas in Pakistan.
Military readiness
Pakistan's response to India's military threats
Jamali has said that Pakistan will not enter into a debate on military strength with India, saying, "We will use the full spectrum of power—both conventional and nuclear."
The ambassador said the armed forces, "supported by the people of Pakistan," would respond with their full might.
This proclamation reiterates Islamabad's commitment to defend its territory from perceived external threats.
Nuclear deterrent
Pakistan's nuclear arsenal and threats
Abbasi warned that if India ever choked Pakistan's water supply by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, it should get ready for an all-out war.
The statement points to how tensions can escalate over disputes of resources.
Ataullah Tarar also claimed India would soon execute a military strike in 24 to 36 hours, based on credible intelligence received by his country.
Terror attack
Pahalgam terror attack escalates tensions
The recent Pahalgam terror attack, in which Pakistan-backed terrorists attacked tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Baisaran valley, has pushed tensions further.
The valley is reachable only on foot or horseback.
This incident has increased the fears of Indian retaliation in Pakistan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the Indian armed forces "complete operational freedom" to respond to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26, government sources said.
Diplomatic fallout
Diplomatic tensions and retaliatory measures
After the Pahalgam attack, India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, canceled all visas issued to Pakistani nationals, and closed airspace to Pakistani airlines.
In retaliation, Pakistan has announced reciprocal measures and suspended the Simla Agreement.
These steps further highlight the declining relationship between the two neighboring countries amidst escalating military threats.